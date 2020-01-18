× Police: 23-year-old man shot, killed in Avondale alley

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle in Avondale Saturday afternoon.

Just before 12:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Rockwell Street on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they discovered a man, 23, shot in the neck, chest and stomach while inside a vehicle. Police said an unknown offender approached the man, who was inside a vehicle, in an alley and fired shots.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area North detectives continue to investigate.