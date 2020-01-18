× Patrick Kane gets his number retired by the OHL’s London Knights

LONDON, ON – One of the great storylines of 2020 so far for the Blackhawks has been the chase of a major milestone by their best player.

Patrick Kane is now just two points away from 1,000 for his career, which would make him one of just four players in team history to reach this milestone. He’s got a shot at it on Saturday night as the Blackhawks finish their three-game Canada road trip against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

But before that, Kane was remembered for his exploits over one amazing year in Canadian junior hockey.

A Knight to remember 💚 He scored 145 points & was named #OHL Rookie of the Year during his single season with the @GoLondonKnights in 2006-07 before a decorated @NHL career with @NHLBlackhawks. Tonight, 8️⃣8️⃣ was officially lifted to the rafters in London. Congrats, @88PKane 👏 pic.twitter.com/vm7iONSGHI — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 18, 2020

The London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League saluted Kane’s legacy that he left with that team on Friday night by retiring his number 88. Kane was in attendance for the ceremony in front of a packed house at Budweiser Gardens.

Family and teammates showed up to watch the ceremony and see the unveiling of the banner that will now hang from the rafters at the arena.

In his one season with the London Knights in 2006-2007, Kane scored 145 points with 62 goals and 83 assists on his way to being named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

Thank you @GoLondonKnights for a night my family and I will never forget pic.twitter.com/ISWkFZ2USE — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) January 18, 2020

It’s the first significant moment of the weekend for Kane in Ontario, with the hope that a second comes Saturday night against the Maple Leafs.