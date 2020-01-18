Kings Island shares new ORION roller coaster updates and construction photos

It’s one of the most talked about new theme park attractions coming in 2020. We’re talking about Orion – the new roller coaster coming to Kings Island in Mason, Ohio. It’ll feature a 300 foot drop with eight hills and all kinds of interesting elements. Here’s some video if you haven’t seen it yet:

Kings Island’s Don Helbig was on hand at the American Coaster Enthusiasts No Coaster Con with some Orion updates, including some new photos of the construction site.

First, here’s a rendering of what the ride layout will look like:

Here are the new photos from the construction site, starting with that turnaround element…

Here’s a look at that crazy banking airtime hill right after the first drop. You will be nearly perpendicular to the ground when you’re up there. That’s going to be really interesting…

And finally, another look at that 300′ first drop…

Here are some more updates and some answers to questions that were asked….

Kings Island says everything is on track to be ready for opening weekend. They just revealed their operating schedule for 2020 here.

The media day is tentatively scheduled for April 9th, and members of the American Coaster Enthusiasts will be invited to be amongst the first riders.

Why didn’t they build a record breaking ride? Helbig says they wanted to work with the terrain they had. For example, if they altered the size of the lift hill, they may have missed the ravine. He also added that they want to focus on rides that as many people as possible can ride and will want to ride over and over again.

Coasterstock will be returning in 2020 but many of the details aren’t locked down yet.

Kings Island removed their roller coaster Vortex – will an RMC T-REX be going in that spot soon? Helbig says, despite all of the rumors, there is nothing on the board to put there at the moment.

