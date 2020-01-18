Improvements and additions coming to the Raging Waves waterpark in Yorkville

The team from Raging Waves in Yorkville was here at the American Coaster Enthusiasts‘ No Coaster Con 2020. Along with other theme parks from across the country, they were talking about all of the things that were coming this summer.

We’ve been following their big announcement for a few months now. They’re building a brand new racing water slide called Aussie Mat Dash. Here’s their teaser video.

Aussie Mat Dash is a ProSlide RallyRACER waterslide featuring RallyPOINTS technology. Basically, it times you as you race against your family, friends, or fellow waterpark goers. Today we learned that construction will likely begin in March, the first order of steel has arrived, and they believe it will be open when their operating season begins.

Aussie Mat Dash is a Proslide RallyRACER with RallyPOINTS technology. It will actually time you against the people you are racing next to. Pretty neat! @RagingWaves #NoCoasterCon2020 pic.twitter.com/wJcav6EDha — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) January 18, 2020

In addition to the new attraction, Raging Waves says they have made numerous improvements around the park. You’ll see new landscaping, many of the slides have been repainted, and new shaded areas have been added.

They also showed off some of the expansion that is happening at the park. They have a large area of additional parking that will be open, and they have a LARGE amount of space available for expansion. One question that was asked – would Raging Waves be open to building some “dry” attractions? They wouldn’t go into details, other than to say they were “looking at ways to expand their operating season,” and that could include moving into attractions other than water rides. What would you like to see them add?

Stay tuned.

