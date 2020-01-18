× Chicago man charged with attempted murder after 13 shot in Englewood

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with two felonies in connection to a December shooting in Englewood that left 13 injured.

Keilon Jones, 25, of the 6100 block of South Laffin Street, has been charged with attempted murdered and aggravated battery following the shooting.

He was reportedly arrested on Thursday after being identified as an individual who allegedly discharged a firearm during the Dec. 22 shooting. Jones was taken into custody in Riverdale.

It happened at 12:35 a.m. inside an Englewood residence in the 5700 block of South May.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at a house party that was “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference Sunday.

That person was Lonell Irvin, 22, who was killed in April when he tried to steal a car in the Loop, police said.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

In addition to Jones, Chicago police charged Marciano White, 37, with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.

Police said he was seen leaving the location clutching a bag across his body. As officers attempted to approach White, he allegedly attempted to elude the stop.

White was found in possession of a firearm and placed into custody in the 1100 block of West 57th Street, police said.