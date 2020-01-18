After hiatus last year, thousands participating in 2020 Women’s March Chicago
CHICAGO — After a planned hiatus last year, Women’s March Chicago is back downtown.
This year’s march is focusing on five issues; 2020 Census, gun violence prevention, climate justice, health care access and voting.
The event is honoring marchers with disabilities and top female elected officials.
Marchers also experienced an interactive “Gallery of Issues” as they move block by block. Each block will feature organizations that will engage with marchers around the five issues noted above.
Below are elected officials who are leading the march.
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot
- Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton
- Senator Dick Durbin
- Congresswoman Robin Kelly
- Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky
- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle
- Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza
- Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx
- City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin
- City Clerk Anna Valencia
- Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford
The march kicked off at 11 a.m. on the corner of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard.