× After hiatus last year, thousands participating in 2020 Women’s March Chicago

CHICAGO — After a planned hiatus last year, Women’s March Chicago is back downtown.

This year’s march is focusing on five issues; 2020 Census, gun violence prevention, climate justice, health care access and voting.

The event is honoring marchers with disabilities and top female elected officials.

Marchers also experienced an interactive “Gallery of Issues” as they move block by block. Each block will feature organizations that will engage with marchers around the five issues noted above.

Below are elected officials who are leading the march.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton

Senator Dick Durbin

Congresswoman Robin Kelly

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin

City Clerk Anna Valencia

Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford

The march kicked off at 11 a.m. on the corner of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard.