40-year-old man shot, killed inside Austin convenience store

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed inside a West Side convenience store Saturday afternoon.

Just after 12:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the store, located in the 400 block of South Laramie in Austin, on the report of a shooting.

Police said two unknown male offenders approached the victim inside the store. Both reportedly presented firearms and fired shots at the 40-year-old man, striking him multiple times in the back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area North Detectives are investigating.