Young brothers, teen remain hospitalized following West Side barbershop shooting

CHICAGO — Two young brothers and a teenager are among the victims of Thursday night’s shooting at a West Side barbershop.

The shooting took place at around 6:15 p.m. at a barbershop called Gotcha Faded, located in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said two men entered the shop, looked around, exited the shop and then began firing into the doorway.

The suspects got into a car and drove off, police said.

Mother Cierra Mobley had her two young boys inside, an 11-year-old and 12-year-old.

“One of my sons was sitting in the chair getting his hair cut and the other was waiting," Mobley said.

A 16-year-old was also shot, along with a 30-year-old and a 40-year-old. All victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Family said the 12-year-old underwent surgery as a result of his wounds. There was also a toddler in the shop at the time who was not injured.

“This will not be tolerated,” Deputy Chief of Patrol at Area North Ernest Cato said. “We have to do something about this violence.”

The investigation is ongoing. At this time, it's not known if any suspects are in custody and it’s not clear what the motive was.