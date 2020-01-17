× West suburban man linked to teen’s murder a suspect in 12 other murders, 9 rapes

CHICAGO — Investigators have found a suspect in 12 murders and at least nine rapes in the western suburbs, Chicago Tribune reports.

Detectives announced Monday they identified Bruce Lindahl as the man responsible in the 1976 strangulation and death of 16-year-old Pamela Maurer from Woodridge.

Since then, they’ve received more than 70 tips in other cold-case murders and rapes.

Police used the same type of DNA analysis used in last year’s arrest in the case of the Golden State Killer.

Lindahl died in 1981. Investigators said he accidentally stabbed himself in the leg while killing 18-year-old Charles Huber in 1981, and bled to death.

He’s linked to several crimes between 1974 and 1981.