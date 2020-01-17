Snow snarls evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued

CHICAGO — Snow is taking aim at the evening commute across Chicagoland.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 4 p.m.

Counties include:

DeKalb, DuPage, Cook, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, Will in Illinois.

Porter, Newton, Lake, Jasper, La Porte in Indiana.

Accumulating snow will impact the late afternoon and evening commute as it spreads northeast across the Chicago area.

Heaviest snowfall should occur between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Weather causing problems for drivers and travelers

Period of moderate to heavy snow this evening. Snow rates of half inch to one inch per hour. Roads will be snow covered, travel hazardous. pic.twitter.com/z8DVlaMfxI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 17, 2020

Drivers should use caution and prepare for a slippery drive, with road conditions and visibility expected to get worse as the night goes on.

As of 5 p.m. O’Hare airport had canceled over 400 flights. Midway had canceled over 100.

What’s Next? Freezing temps

Once the storm system is expected to clear out of the area by Saturday afternoon.

Then temperatures take a nose dive as the coldest air of the season arrives. Readings are expected to drop into the single digits by Sunday morning, with wind chills as low as -20 degrees.

