Chicago finds itself in a situation that occurs frequently in the cold season: In a transition zone between significant snow to the northwest and little or no snow the southeast. The zone can be widely variable in width, ranging from 100 or more to as little as a few miles. In addition, the transition zone can remain nearly stationary or it can shift many miles to the north or south. In the present situation, the transition zone is shifting northward to lie from northern Chicago into extreme southern Wisconsin Saturday morning. For the Chicago area, this means snow will change over to sleet and freezing rain and then to rain early Saturday, then switch back to a period of a little light snow by afternoon. Much colder air arrives in the afternoon and remains with us into Tuesday, but milder air makes a quick return Wednesday.
Snow to rain by early Saturday, then much colder
-
A mixed weather bag this week
-
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday
-
Update – Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories strong winds/waves and flooding rains continue across the Chicago area this Saturday morning
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
-
Worst storm of the season brings rain, ice and snow to Chicagoland; Winter Storm Watch issued
-
-
Winter Storm/potential flooding forecasts in place over the Chicago area
-
Major winter storm sweeps across the Midwest
-
Airports cancel flights Saturday as winter storm brings snow, sleet to Chicago area
-
Weather to become unsettled as November wanes
-
Strong wind, storms could create travel problems Wednesday morning
-
-
Winter Storm Warning in effect; Snow, ice, rain expected
-
Storm could bring ice, snow to Friday evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued
-
Winter Storm Warning/Advisory north and west, Lakeshore Flood Warning and Flood Watch in effect for designated portions of the Chicago area tonight through Saturday