Police: 14-year-old boy shot during South Side drive-by

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday morning on the South Side during a drive-by shooting, police said.

Just before 9:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of West 69th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said the boy was walking on the sidewalk when 4-door black vehicle drove by and fired two shots then fled.

The boy was shot in the right leg and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Area South detectives are investigating. It’s not known if any suspects are in custody.