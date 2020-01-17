× New music roster to provide opportunities to Chicago musicians

CHICAGO — 2020 is the Year of Chicago Music, as christened by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). In honor of the occasion, DCASE will launch the Chicago Band Roster, a searchable database of musicians and performers in the Chicagoland area.

The roster is open to professional bands, musicians and ensembles based in Chicago. According to DCASE, the musicians must have previously received compensation for their work, public or peer recognition, training or acquired knowledge related to their work or have performed at a public performance or exhibition to be considered professionals.

All members of a band or ensemble must be 18 or older and play a musical instrument or sing.

The roster features a competitive application process. If selected, musicians and groups must perform up to three times per year in the Neighborhoods Concert Program or at a city-produced event for set local rates.

The Neighborhoods Concert Programs, also a DCASE initiative, will support free music programs throughout Chicago, with an emphasis in south and west side neighborhoods.

Applicants can apply here. Applications are due by Friday, Jan. 30 at 5 pm and applicants will be notified by March 2020.