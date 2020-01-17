Massachusetts girl, 11, safe after couple chases down suspected vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A husband and wife said their fight-or-flight instinct kicked in when they spotted a car wanted in the abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

Benny Correa and Amanda Disley described Friday on ABC's “Good Morning America” recognizing the vehicle sought in an Amber Alert in the abduction of Charlotte Moccia. She was snatched after getting off a school bus on Wednesday.

"We just had a gut feeling it was the car," Disley told ABC News in an interview that aired Friday on "Good Morning America."

Disley called 911 and gave their location as the driver sped up and ran red lights. She said her husband slowed at intersections before resuming the pursuit, as the couple had their children in the car with them. Police arrested the driver, and the abducted girl appeared unharmed.

Miguel Rodriguez, 24, is being held without bond after pleading not guilty to aggravated kidnapping, intimidation of a witness and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, MassLive.com reports.