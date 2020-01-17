Lunchbreak: Picadillo Beef Empanadas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saul Roman, Executive Chef of Artango Bar & Steakhouse in Lincoln Square

Artango Bar & Steakhouse

4767 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60625

872-208-7441

http://artangosteakhouse.com/

Event:

Steak Flight and Wine Night

Wednesdays, 5-10 p.m.

Perfect for date night, guests may enjoy an Argentine steak flight featuring three different cuts of imported Argentine beef, served with roasted potatoes and a complimentary glass of wine per person. Serves two. $50 per couple.

Recipe:

Ingredients

Empanada Dough – makes about 20 medium or 30 small empanadas:

3 cups flour

1 egg yolk

½ cup of grasa - lard or butter or mix of both

¾ to 1 cup of warm milk

½ tsp salt

Beef Picadillo filling

1 lb ground beef

2 white onions diced, about 3 cups

1/2 cup lard or butter

2 tbs smoked paprika

2 tsp chili powder or any ground hot pepper adjust to taste

1 tbs finely chopped fresh oregano

½ tbs ground cumin

1 bunch green onions finely chopped

3 hard boiled eggs sliced

¼ cup sliced green olives

Salt and pepper to taste

1 egg white and yolk separated and lightly whisked

Instructions

Empanada dough

Mix the flour and salt in a food processor, pulse until well combined. Add the lard or butter, blend well. Add the egg yolk and the milk in small amounts, pulse until small dough clumps start to form. Make a couple of balls, flatten into disks and chill in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes. On a lightly floured surface roll out the dough into a thin sheet and cut out round disc shapes for empanadas (use round molds or a small plate). Use the empanada discs immediately or store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to use.

Beef Picadillo filling and empanada assembly: