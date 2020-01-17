Friday evening snow snarls traffic, cancels hundreds of flights; light rain/drizzle accompany brief Saturday AM temp surge before frigid arctic air hits on biting northwest winds sending wind chills plunging well below zero

Posted 11:15 PM, January 17, 2020, by
