Driver suffered medical emergency before slamming into McHenry Starbucks leaving 5 injured

MCHENRY, Ill. — A driver suffering a medical emergency crashed into a McHenry Starbucks leaving five people injured and causing the front of the building to collapse.

First responders were on the scene after a red pickup truck smashed into the coffee shop on the 4300 block of West Elm Street around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the 53-year-old driver, from Lakemoor, suffered a medical emergency and will not be cited or charged.

A 21-year-old Starbucks employee was transported in critical condition and three were hospitalized in fair condition. Another person was hurt but released from the scene.

Police said the Starbucks employee was upgraded to fair condition. A second Starbucks employee was also injured and is now in good condition.

One witness said it appeared at least two dozen people were inside the Starbucks at the time of the crash.

Another vehicle, a white sedan, was at the drive-thru and according to police, the red pickup truck hit that car first before crashing into the building.

"I saw him basically going like 50 mph from Taco Bell going towards the building, he knocked over the speed limit sign at 35 mph,” said witness Brandon Chaples said.

One victim was trapped underneath a vehicle and had to be extracted.

The truck was removed from the building at around 12:15 a.m. Residents in the area said the Starbucks has only been in the area for about three months.

Officials blocked off traffic in the area. Route 120 was closed between Meadow and Crystal Lake roads. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

McHenry Planning and Development is assessing the building’s structural integrity.