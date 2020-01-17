CPS students celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. during oratory competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Friday during an oratory competition at the Palmer House Friday.

Fourth and fifth graders shared what they believed the late civil rights leader's vision would be for America in 2020. It was part of the annual Foley & Lardner MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, which has been held in Houston or Dallas for the past 30 years.

This year, the competition has was brought to Chicago to remember when Dr. King visited the city in 1960 and struck a deal with then-Mayor Richard J. Daley and help enact the Fair Housing Act.