Celebrating Elvis’ 85th Birthday

Posted 9:21 AM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 09:29AM, January 17, 2020
Elvis Presley would have turned 85 on January 8.  To celebrate, Shawn Klush and the eight-time Grammy winning Gospel group The Blackwood Quartet are part of the Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Tour hitting several Midwest cities.

Shawn, along with Cody Ray Slaughter and Ryan Pelton, perform Elvis favorites from over the course of his legendary career with The Blackwoods, and The Fabulous Ambassadors Band.

Shawn was named the "World's Greatest Elvis" by BBC1 Television and the first ever "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis.

The tour hits Rockford Friday, January 17 and the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond Saturday, January 18.  Check out the tour and ticket info here.

 

 

 

