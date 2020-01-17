× Blackhawks named the NHL’s Franchise of the Decade

CHICAGO – Over the course of ten years, the team enjoyed arguably their greatest run in franchise history.

After not winning a Stanley Cup since 1961, the team rattled off three championships in the 2010s and established a dynasty that made them one of the most popular franchises in the league.

Naturally, as the decade comes to an end, the National Hockey League is recognizing their success.

No debate here! The @NHLBlackhawks are @NHLdotcom's Franchise of the Decade. 👏 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/fCQ4vxJO7F Who will make the All-Decade Team? Find out Friday, January 24 at 6:30 ET on @NHLonNBCSports. pic.twitter.com/vM9OVV0dDK — NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2020

On Friday, NHL.com recognized the Blackhawks as their team of the decade, rewarding them for their unprecedented success over the last ten years.

The team made the playoffs in eight of the ten seasons that encompassed the decade, and only missed the postseason in the final two. They won championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015 and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2014 as well, consistently selling out home games as their status in the city increased dramatically after falling off in the 2000s.

What a run for Coach Q with the @NHLBlackhawks! The @NHLdotcom staff has voted Joel Quenneville Coach of the Decade. 👏 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/XA8lIEioRD Who will make the All-Decade Team? Find out Friday, January 24 at 6:30 ET on @NHLonNBCSports. pic.twitter.com/oo6XioaSE1 — NHL (@NHL) January 16, 2020

Naturally, head coach Joel Quenneville, who led the Blackhawks for the majority of the last decade, was named NHL.com’s Coach of the Decade thanks to his achievements with the franchise. He led the Blackhawks to 452 victories and 76 in the playoffs as the team won the three Stanley Cups in the decade.