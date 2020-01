Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shoemaking has been described as a “lost art” but now you can find it here in Chicago. If you love shoes, love working with your hands, or are interested in the independence and sustainability of providing such an essential item for yourself, stop by for a class!

Chicago School of Shoemaking and Leather Arts:

3717 N. Ravenswood Ave. #113

Chicago, IL 60613

chicagoschoolofshoemaking.com