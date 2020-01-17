LIVE LOOK: Driving conditions on local roadways as snow starts to blanket the area

Accumulating snow here – Mesoscale Discussion highlights freezing rain in central Illinois

As snow accumulates making for a slow dangerous Friday evening commute/travel across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, to the south freezing rain/sleet mixed with snow will create very hazardous travel in that area this evening. Following is a Mesoscale Discussion issued by the National Storm Prediction Center regarding the portion of Illinois just to our south (escalloped area on the headlined map) – travel in that direction is not advised.

 Mesoscale Discussion 0061
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0407 PM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

   Areas affected...northeast MO into central IL and far southeast IA

   Concerning...Winter mixed precipitation 

   Valid 172207Z - 180300Z

   SUMMARY...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times, is expected to
   continue/spread northeast through the evening. Some areas near the
   I-70 vicinity will likely transition to all rain over the next few
   hours as temperatures slowly warm above freezing.

   DISCUSSION...Precipitation will continue lifting northeastward
   through the evening. The current surface freezing line extended
   roughly along the I-70 corridor across MO into IL. Areas of light to
   moderate freezing rain will continue in this vicinity and northward
   across northeast MO into central IL this evening. Where snow is
   currently falling, a transition to freezing rain, possibly mixed
   with sleet at times, is expected over the next few hours as strong
   warm advection results in warming aloft in a layer from
   approximately 900-800 mb with temperatures ranging from 29-32
   degrees. Surface temperatures will continue to warm from south to
   north across the broader MO/IL vicinity and some areas on the
   southern sides of the MCD area could transition to all rain within
   the next few hours. Further north, freezing rain rates will
   generally be 0.01-0.04 in/hr, though some brief periods of higher
   rates are possible
