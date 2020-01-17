× Accumulating snow arrives during evening commute

Accumulating snow will impact the late afternoon/evening commute as it spreads northeast across the Chicago area. Heaviest snowfall should occur between 5 and 8PM CST – be prepared for a slow/slippery drive, the later you get started this afternoon into the evening hours, the more difficult the travel conditions will be.

Below are the latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic and Visibility maps – the lower the visibility, the more intense the snowfall.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Latest Visibility…