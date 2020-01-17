25 apply to be next CPD superintendent;14 from outside department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — 25 people have reportedly applied to become the next Chicago police superintendent.

During a board meeting Thursday night, Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman gave a demographic breakdown of the applicants.

Foreman said most are white men and 14 have applied from outside the department. 21 are men and four are women.

13 are white, 11 are African American and one is Latinx.

Moving forward, Foreman and other board members will conduct interviews with all of them. Then, the board will submit three candidates to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to consider for superintendent.

The superintendent post became vacant in December when Lightfoot fired Eddie Johnson. She said Johnson lied about an October drinking-and-driving incident.

Former Los Angeles police chief Charlie Beck is serving as interim Chicago police superintendent until a permanent replacement is picked.