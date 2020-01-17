16-year-old girl killed in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday after she was shot multiple times on Chicago’s South Side.

Citing preliminary information, police said the teen was in a vacant lot in the 6700 block of South Parnell in Englewood around 6:30 p.m.

Three males got out of a car and one fired shots.

The teen was struck two or three times and wounded in the head, neck and back.

She was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time later. Her identity is not yet known.

The males drove off in the car.

No additional information is available at this time.

