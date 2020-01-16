× Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet potentially forming a sheet of glaze before ending Saturday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) is in effect for the entire Chicago area Friday afternoon through Friday night ending early Saturday morning. Hazardous travel /outdoor conditions are forecast Chicago area-wide. Accumulating snow is expected to begin in westernmost sections mid-afternoon Friday, spreading across the entire area into northwest Indiana by early evening. Snow will change over to freezing rain and sleet, possibly forming a sheet of glaze later at night before precipitation diminishes/ends from the west early Saturday. Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 3-inches in the southernmost counties into NW Indiana to as much as 2 to 5-inches across the remainder of the area (greatest amounts in northernmost counties), including the City of Chicago.

Low pressure will move northeast out of the plains, passing through our area Saturday forenoon. In its wake, strong NW winds gusting to 40 mph will pull colder air and snow showers across northern Illinois and NW Indiana later Saturday morning and the remainder of the day into the evening hours. The Winter Weather Advisory for additional accumulating snow continues in northernmost counties along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line during the day Saturday, due to the anticipated more extensive snow showers across that area.

Heavier snow/blowing snow is likely farther north of the low pressure center across Minnesota and Wisconsin into Michigan.