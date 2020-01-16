WGN-TV to debut ‘GN Sports’ – new weeknight sports show

CHICAGO, January 16, 2020 — Starting January 28, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere “GN Sports,” a live half-hour sports show airing weeknights from 10:30-11pm. Hosted by WGN News’ Dan Roan and Jarrett Payton, the program will also feature reports from Lauren Magiera and Josh Frydman. For the first week of the show, Jarrett will be reporting from Super Bowl LIV.

The show will feature sports news and highlights of the day, in-studio guest interviews on upcoming matches, as well as the latest in sports gaming, fantasy sports and more. WGN News sports director and weeknight sports anchor Dan Roan joined WGN-TV in 1984 and was recently named broadcast recipient of the 2020 Ring Lardner Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism. Jarrett Payton is sports anchor for “WGN Evening News” and joined WGN-TV in 2015. WGN News weekend sports anchor Lauren Magiera joined WGN-TV in 2016 and sports reporter Josh Frydman joined the station in 2014.

