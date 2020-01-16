WGN-TV TO AIR WGN NEWS SPECIAL THE SIX PRINCIPLES OF NONVIOLENCE ON MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY

CHICAGO, January 16, 2020 — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present The Six Principles of Nonviolence, a half-hour primetime special, on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, January 20 from 7-7:30 pm CT. The encore will air on Sunday, January 26 from 4:30–5 pm CT. Both airings will also be streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live

The Six Principles of Nonviolence will feature interviews with rapper/actor/activist Common, award-winning poet and performer J. Ivy, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, social activist Father Michael Pfleger, author and speaker Michael Eric Dyson, former Chicago alderman Dorothy Tillman and members of a local organization named “Institute for Nonviolence Chicago.”

The interview subjects will share how they’re using Dr. King’s nonviolence principles and how those principles can be utilized to better Chicago communities. Dr. King’s six nonviolence principles are: nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people; nonviolence seeks to win friendship and understanding; nonviolence seeks to defeat injustice, not people; nonviolence holds that suffering can educate and transform; nonviolence chooses love instead of hate; and nonviolence believes that the universe is on the side of justice.

The Six Principles of Nonviolence is sponsored by BMOA, the Black McDonald’s Operators Association. The BMOA of Chicago and Northwest Indiana is committed to helping the area’s African American communities by providing educational resources, promoting tolerance and acceptance, and empowering the people they serve. These meaningful efforts engage Chicagoland’s neighborhoods and embody the true spirit of family and community.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Media Group’s classic TV network Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Nexstar Media Group station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com