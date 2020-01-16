Thursday Forecast: Cold conditions with temps in low 20s
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 40s, cloudy and mild conditions
Freezing drizzle could cause hazardous driving conditions into Monday morning
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
Midweek weather system to be a rain producer
Cold settles in for a few days after mild Monday
Spell of wintry weather due to visit Midwest
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
Record low temps arrive over fresh snow cover
Update – Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories strong winds/waves and flooding rains continue across the Chicago area this Saturday morning
Push of polar air brings New Year’s Eve chill
Forecast: Hazardous travel conditions Chicago area-wide Wednesday morning
Winter Storm Warning/Advisory north and west, Lakeshore Flood Warning and Flood Watch in effect for designated portions of the Chicago area tonight through Saturday