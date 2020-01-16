× Storm could bring ice, snow to Friday evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Illinois counties on Friday evening, as a storm entering the area could bring 2 to 5 inches of snow just in time for the evening commute.

Starting late Friday afternoon around 5 p.m., the storm may be heavy at first and bring as much as one half to one inch of snow per hour to parts of Lake, Kane, DuPage and Cook counties, which are all included in the alert.

From overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, total snow and sleet accumulations could reach 2″ to 5,” and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible — and could lead to slippery conditions on the roads.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. A lull in the snow Saturday morning will be followed by a cold front bringing rapidly falling temperatures, more snow and strong winds Saturday afternoon, the NWS said.