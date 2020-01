Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Chris Redd & Friends' Comedy Show Sunday January 19th at Park West (322 W. Armitage Avenue) at 8pm CST. Proceeds from the show will benefit Chicago HOPES For Kids, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that provides academic support and literacy mentoring for children living in Chicago’s homeless shelters.

Some of his SNL friends are expected to join him! Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com .