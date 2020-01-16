× Ohio school investigating after staff worker takes student’s lunch away

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Wellington Exempted Village School District superintendent told the FOX 8 I-Team that an investigation is underway to determine why a cafeteria staff member took lunch away from a middle school student who allegedly owed $6.40.

Schools Superintendent Edward Weber said the district’s policy allows students to run a credit up to $20.

“This should have never happened,” said Weber. “The student went through the line, got his lunch, sat down and started eating. The staff member then took his lunch. That should not happen.”

The superintendent said there is video of the incident. He said there is an internal investigation taking place and the staff member could face discipline.

The father of the student is very upset. He spoke to FOX 8 but asked that his name not be used, saying his child is already embarrassed.

“I just hope it gets handled properly and not swept away,” the father said.

The superintendent said he hopes to have the investigation completed soon.