Midday Fix: Wines & Spirits That Won't Hurt Your New Year Healthy Lifestyle

Regine T. Rousseau – Founder & CEO of Shall We Wine, Author and Sommelier

Shall We Wine, a national tasting company

https://shallwewine.com/

https://shallwewine.com/blog/

Notes on Wines and Spirits:

Low Sugar Diet: If you’re looking to decrease your sugar intake, opt for a zero dosage champagne or sparkling wine. These have no added sugar. Laurent Perrier Ultra Brut, which we’ll sample, is a delicious option. Now, cocktails tend to be high in sugar because of mixers so stick to sparkling water or soda water instead. In our “Absolut Apple Bottom” cocktail, I’ve used sparkling water and a dash of bitters for a great taste.

Low Calorie Diet / Low Carb Diet: If you’re following a low carb diet like the Keto Diet or are counting calories, avoid sweet wines and dessert wines which typically have around 165 calories and 7 carbs per serving. Instead, opt for dry wines which have about 100-120 calories and 2-3 grams of carbs in 4 ounces. When it comes to cocktails and spirits, “go neat.” Neat spirits on average have 80 calories per ounce and zero grams of carbs.

For New Vegans: If you’ve decided to give up all things animal and happen to love wine, you should know that not all wines are Vegan-friendly. But, I’ve got the scoop on the best Vegan wines to add to your collection! Vegan wines like the Cosimo Maria Masini Matilde Rosé, don’t use an animal-based substance (such as egg whites or gelatin) to clarify the wine after fermentation, as others do.

Items Featured:

White Wine: Cave de Lugny Chardonnay, Macon-Villages, Burgundy, France – $13.99

Red Wine: The Curator Red Blend, Swartland, South Africa – $12.99

Rose Wine: Cosimo Maria Masini Matilde Rosé, Tuscany, Italy – $14.99

Name: Laurent Perrier ‘Ultra Brut”

Calories & Carbs: 60 calories vs 100 calories typically found in other dry champagnes. There is also no added sugar, which is great for a Low-Sugar Diet.

Grape: 55% Chardonnay, 45% Pinot Noir

Taste: Laurent-Perrier Ultra Brut is Champagne in its most natural form. Depth and power, with a purity and concentration of flavor all its own. Amazingly well balanced and absolutely bone dry.

Retail: Available at Binny’s Beverage Depot, $70

Name: Cosimo Maria Masini Matilde Rosé, Tuscany, Italy

Calories & Carbs: An average of 120 calories and 3 grams of carbs

Grape: Sangiovese

Taste: A dry Rosé wine with fresh tart raspberry flavors and minerality.

Retail: Available at EATALY Chicago, $14.99

Name: Absolut Apple Bottom

1 ounce of Absolute Juice Apple

Sparkling Water

Winter Herbal Bouquet (Sage, thyme, rosemary)

Dash of Bitters

Base: Absolut Juice Apple

Calories & Carbs: 78 calories and 2 grams of carbs

Taste: Absolut Juice Edition is made with premium one-source Absolut Vodka, Apple juice and natural flavors. Fresh in both aroma and taste, with a distinct character of ripened Apple. Smooth with a well-balanced sweetness.

Retail: Target, $20.99