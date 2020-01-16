× Midday Fix: Romi Neustadt, entrepreneur and author of YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL, JUST NOT AT THE SAME DAMN TIME

Romi Neustadt, entrepreneur and author of YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL, JUST NOT AT THE SAME DAMN TIME

Event:

January 16

7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Talk & Signing

Anderson’s Bookshop

123 W. Jefferson Ave.

Naperville, IL 60540

Advice:

Make a list of everything you do in a week—and Romi does mean everything—and how long you spend doing it. Then label your activities:

Mark “P” for everything that serves one or more of your Priorities . These are the things that are non-negotiable in your life right now.

. These are the things that are non-negotiable in your life right now. Mark “G” for everything that gets you closer to achieving one or more of the Goals that serve your Priorities.

that serve your Priorities. Mark “F” for everything that’s just for Fun . Streaming goes here!

. Streaming goes here! Mark “M” for everything you think you Must do—eating, sleeping, etc.

do—eating, sleeping, etc. Mark “H” for everything you Hate doing.

doing. Mark “S” for everything you think you Should do.

Delete or delegate anything marked H or S and tell yourself “I can’t do everything and that’s ok!” Spend 20 minutes every weekend doing this for the coming week.