Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace march held on MLK birthday

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed near St. Sabina, just hours after a peace march organized by the church on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 78th Place in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest while standing outside. After he was shot, the man banged on a car window begging for help from a driver who was leaving St. Sabina.

About a block into the drive, the good Samaritan was able to flag down a police car at 78th Street and Racine.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was well known to police. No one is in custody.

Less than six hours prior to the shooting, Rev. Michael Pfleger led a peace march to remember the gun shot victims who lost their lives in 2019. It was on Dr. King’s birthday.

"This violence has just become the norm. It’s just crazy. It’s Dr. King’s Birthday we just had a peace march earlier tonight and here’s somebody shot the same night. It just, makes me angry and breaks my heart. It’s just I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it,” Pfleger told WGN.