Judge denies new trial for man who alleges he was tortured by Burge associates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

George Anderson has already spent half of his life behind bars, and he will remain there after a judge denied his appeal for a new trial Thursday.

Alleging he experienced abuse at the hands of three former Chicago police detectives associated with infamous commander John Burge, the 57-year-old Anderson was appealing for a new trial.

However, Judge William Hooks ruled Thursday afternoon that Anderson will remain behind bars, serving a life sentence for the murders of two children back in the early '90s.

"It's depressing, it's sad the institution is designed to protect itself and that includes its own corruption. I'm fired up I'm angry," Anderson's attorney David Owens said. "Obviously he's disappointed; this is overwhelming."

In his order, Judge Hooks said he felt Anderson's testimony was not credible, and that there was no medical evidence to support the claim that he was beaten and tortured during a lengthy interrogation.

Judge Hooks felt Anderson jumped on what he called the "Burge Torture Bus," painting himself as a victim.

"Multiple police officers played a part in Anderson's arrest have upwards 50-100 complaints of systematic police torture," argued Mark Clements, Chicago Torture Justice Center.

The state's attorneys who worked on the case wouldn't speak on camera, but said they feel justice was served, and that the murderer of two young children will remain in prison.

Anderson's attorney is not giving up, saying he plans to now move to the First District court of appeals.

"Everybody believes in fairness and due process and unfortunately we didn't get that today," Owens said.