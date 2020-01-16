× Guerin Prep HS to close permanently this summer

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — A Catholic high school in River Grove will close permanently this summer.

Guerin Prep High School announced Thursday that is plans to shut its doors June 30. In a letter sent to parents, officials said they made the difficult decision based on dropping enrollment, more students needing tuition assistance and lower than needed donations.

Guerin Prep will hold two informational meetings next week.

