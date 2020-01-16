Green Beret from Chicago-area killed in parachute training in Arizona

ELOY, Ariz. — The U.S. Army is investigating the death of a Green Beret who grew up in the Chicago area.

Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, was killed during free-fall training in Arizona.

Freefalling is when soldiers jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes. Army officials said the death is under investigation.

Goodman was a 17-year veteran who had been on eight deployments overseas — five of them in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. In a Facebook post, Goodman’s wife Kelly said he broke his back on the exact same day, Jan. 14, seven years ago.

“This day is cursed to me,” she wrote.

Goodman’s passing is the third death of a Chicago-area soldier in less than two weeks.

Pfc. Miguel Villalon, 21, from Aurora was killed Jan. 11. He was in a vehicle that was struck by an IED in the Kandahar providence.

On Jan. 5, Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr., 23, of Hazel Crest, was killed during an attack in Kenya.