Grammy nominated and Chicago’s Very Own Andrew Bird live in studio 1

Andrew Bird is a Grammy nominated musician, songwriter and composer who has released fifteen records to date. Recording and touring extensively, Bird has performed around the world at festivals and renowned institutions including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and Walt Disney Concert Hall. Bird is a TED Talks presenter, a New York Times op-ed contributor, and was recently cast in the next installment of Fargo, airing on FX in 2020. Bird's latest album, My Finest Work Yet, is nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Event:

The Recording Academy Chicago Chapter's 2020 GRAMMY® Nominee Reception and Membership Celebration will take place Jan. 17 to honor the Midwest community and 62nd Annual GRAMMY Nominees. Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet nominated for Best World Music Album will perform at the event.

Chicago's musical roots proudly represent its eclectic past with artists like Common, Fall Out Boy, Kanye West, Kascade and Wilco. The Chicago Chapter began in 1961 to represent music makers from every genre and at every level of their career. Supplying artists and recording professionals with educational and networking opportunities, the Recording Academy is an integral part of the local Chicago music community.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

12:00 PM Nominee Celebration

WHERE: Gibson's Italia

23 North Canal Street

Chicago, IL 60606