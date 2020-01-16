Yup, you read that correctly. A family in North Carolina was shocked when their dog gave birth to a lime green puppy. How does this happen? Rex Hodge explains...
Family shocked when their dog gave birth to a lime green puppy
-
German Shepherd who will look like a puppy forever is an Instagram hit
-
Narwhal the ‘unicorn puppy’ is happy and healthy, shelter says
-
Teacher saves caged puppy from drowning in Illinois lake
-
Stray puppy found in rural Australian backyard is actually a purebred dingo
-
Florida mother gives birth to 2 sets of twins in one year
-
-
Boy who watched dogs as he went through chemo gets Corgi puppy of his own
-
‘He was our baby’: Family devastated after veterinarian euthanizes wrong dog
-
‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave
-
Second US baby born after uterus transplant from deceased donor
-
How a dog named Thor captured the hearts of dog lovers in Chicago
-
-
Puppies may be making people sick, CDC says
-
Puppy found alive in rubble one month after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas
-
86-year-old Chicago woman meets half-sister for the first time thanks to 23andMe test