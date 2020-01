× Boy, 8, missing from South Side found safe

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy reported missing from Parkway Gardens on the South Side has been found safe.

The boy disappeared around 3 p.m. Wednesday from the area of 64th and King Drive.

WGN has confirmed with Chicago police that the boy has been located. He was taken to an area hospital to be checked and reunited with his family.

Police said the boy spent the night at his friend’s house and did not let his family know where he was.