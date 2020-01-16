× Boy, 8, missing from South Side considered ‘high risk’: police

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy has been reported missing from Parkway Gardens on the South Side, and is considered “high risk”, according to a Chicago police alert.

Anthony Chalmers disappeared around 3 p.m. Wednesday from the area of 64th and King Drive.

Police said Chalmers is 4-feet, 70 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark green pants, blue Nike gym shoes and white checkered Nike bag.

Chalmers was riding a blue bicycle with red handle bars and training wheels.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.