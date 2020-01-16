66-year-old veteran receives outpouring of donations with help from Berwyn police

BERWYN, Ill. — A Vietnam veteran received an outpouring of various donations — with the help of Berwyn police and social media.

Officers were called to the home of 66-year-old James Nicoletti for a well-being check. Nicoletti had just moved to Illinois and called the Veteran’s Affairs Hotline because he was in need of assistance.

When responding Officer Edward Tovar arrived, Nicoletti told him he had not eaten in several days, was sleeping in the bath tub, and was sick. The veteran also told Ofc. Tovar he had no money, and was not expecting a check from the military until Jan. 8.

That’s when the officer decided to take matters into his own hands to help the veteran get back on his feet.

So Tovar, along with several other Berwyn police officers, purchased groceries, medication and delivered toiletries and furniture to Nicoletti.

Berwyn Ald. Scott Lennon also donated a bed.

The owner of non-for-profit organization Home 2 Home Project in Countryside agreed to furnish Nicoletti’s apartment.

Tovar then shared Nicoletti’s story on Facebook and received an overwhelming response. A business owner who saw the Facebook post offered Nicoletti a job — in which the vet started working on Jan. 9.

Nicoletti was honored Thursday morning by Berwyn officials, and presented with clothes, furnishings and gift cards that were received on his behalf.