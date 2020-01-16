3 juveniles, 2 adults shot at West Side barbershop

CHICAGO —At least five people were shot Thursday on Chicago’s West Side, including three juveniles.
The shooting took place around 6 p.m. at a barbershop in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Chicago police said two men entered the barbershop, looked around, exited the shop and then began firing into the doorway.
Police said an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot along with a 30-year-old male and a 40-year-old male.
The victims were taken to the hospital where they were stabilized.
Police are investigating.
41.882931 -87.725384