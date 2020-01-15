Snowfall has been in short supply since mid-November— only about a third normal—but a new round of accumulating snow hits Friday evening, possibly mixed with ice/rain early Saturday followed by the season’s coldest air to date

Posted 10:16 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:17PM, January 15, 2020
