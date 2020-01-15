× Midday Fix: Bún Tôm Xào (rice noodles, shrimp, Vietnamese herbs & coconut milk AND details on First Bites Bash & Chicago Restaurant Week

Chef Thai Dang

HaiSous

1800 S. Carpenter St., Chicago

https://www.haisous.com/

Events:

http://eatitupchicago.com/

First Bites Bash

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 6 – 9 p.m.

Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive

Celebrate the city’s acclaimed culinary scene at First Bites Bash, the official kick-off event for Chicago Restaurant Week, featuring bites from more than 70 of Chicago’s most celebrated chefs.

Chicago Restaurant Week

Jan. 24 – Feb. 9, 2020

Chicago Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration of the city’s award-winning culinary scene. The 13th annual event brings together hundreds of the city’s top restaurants, representing a near-endless array of cuisines and making it the largest restaurant week in the nation.

During Chicago Restaurant Week, diners can enjoy special prix fixe menus at more than 400 restaurants throughout Chicago and nearby suburbs. These multi-course meals are $24 for brunch or lunch, and $36 and/or $48 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity).

Recipe:

Bún Tôm Xào

(Rice noodles, shrimp, Vietnamese herbs, coconut milk)

1 pack rice noodles

10x 8/12 ct shrimp, peeled & deveined, split in half

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup chopped scallion

1 small can of coconut milk

¼ cup bean sprouts

Cracked black pepper

Fish sauce to taste

Vietnamese herbs

Fresh Thai chili, optional

Fried shallots, optional

1-2 tablespoons Canola/veg oil

Cook rice noodles:

In a medium size pot, bring water to a boil. Add rice noodles, allow water to come back to a boil, then reduce the heat. Cook per the instructions on package. Cooking times varies depending on brands and size of noodles. Taste your noodles for tenderness. Be carefully not to overcook the noodles. When done, drain and rinse under cold water. Rest in colander to drain excess water. Set aside.

In a sauté pan add oil and sauté the garlic and scallions. Then add the shrimp. Season with crack black pepper and fish sauce, to taste. Then add the coconut milk. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce for 3 minutes. Add more fish sauce to desire taste. Treat fish sauce like salt.

To assemble:

In a rim plate or bowl, add 2 cups worth of noodles to the bottom. Add 1/4 cup bean sprouts on top. Warm up shrimp and coconut milk mixture. Then spoon mixture over the noodles and bean sprouts. Garnish with Vienamese herbs and thai chili and fried shallots, both optional.