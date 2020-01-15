× Gunmen rob 5 Chicago city workers setting up work zone on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Five employees with the Chicago Department of Transportation were robbed at gunpoint on the city’s Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Lavergne Avenue as the men were setting up a construction zone in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said two gunmen approached the workers in an alley and demanded their personal property. Police said that after grabbing property from each of the workers, the gunmen fled on foot.

No one was injured. No arrests have been made.

Area North detectives are investigating.