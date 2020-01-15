69-year-old woman tied up, beaten after jewelry store robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 69-year-old woman was tied up and beaten during a jewelry store robbery in Marquette Park.

The woman, a store employee, was leaving the store on 63rd Street and Western Avenue Wednesday evening when she was approached by three offenders. They beat her over the head and tied up her wrists.

The offenders then cut power to the store before they entered and proceeded to rob it of cash and jewelry.

The offenders then approached a 59-year-old male employee and held him at gunpoint.

Police did not say how much was stolen.

One of the two victims was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. Their condition was unknown.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.