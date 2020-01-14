× Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing rain/drizzle and the formation of glaze Wednesday morning across northern Illinois including the Chicago suburbs

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from before sunrise until about noon Wednesday for a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80 (purple-shaded area on the headlined map). Temperatures early Wednesday morning are expected to be in the upper 20s as low pressure moving east out of Iowa tracks across northern Illinois preceded by a band of light freezing rain/drizzle – glaze may form on highways, bridges, streets, sidewalks and parking areas making for dangerous driving as well as walking. So plan for a slow drive during the Wednesday morning commute and watch your step if you are outside.

Temperature should warm above freezing by late morning, beginning the melting process.