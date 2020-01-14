Weather quote by Mark Twain

Posted 9:55 PM, January 14, 2020, by

Dear Tom,
“Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” said Mark Twain. Why is that?

Janice Arvaloric
Dear Janice,
It’s a complex question. “Doing something about the weather” implies “weather control” of some sort, and many attempts have been made. Unfortunately, weather-control and weather-modification experiments have all yielded results that are in varying degrees unsuccessful, unsatisfactory, cost-inefficient or overly controversial.
Atmospheric weather processes utilize massive amounts of energy. To modify those processes requires intervention in the atmosphere with a precision that is beyond our technological ability. “Designing around the weather” has proven to be more efficient and more reliable: irrigation rather than rain making, for example.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.