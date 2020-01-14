× Weather quote by Mark Twain

Dear Tom,

“Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” said Mark Twain. Why is that?

Janice Arvaloric

Dear Janice,

It’s a complex question. “Doing something about the weather” implies “weather control” of some sort, and many attempts have been made. Unfortunately, weather-control and weather-modification experiments have all yielded results that are in varying degrees unsuccessful, unsatisfactory, cost-inefficient or overly controversial.

Atmospheric weather processes utilize massive amounts of energy. To modify those processes requires intervention in the atmosphere with a precision that is beyond our technological ability. “Designing around the weather” has proven to be more efficient and more reliable: irrigation rather than rain making, for example.